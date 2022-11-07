Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment: Structural steel in place on extension wing

Whanganui district councillors visit the Sarjeant Gallery Redevelopment construction site. Photo / Gaye Batty

Comment

It is exciting to have some new project achievements to report this week.

The last of the main structural steel members have now been installed for the uppermost level of the tower block for the extension wing, Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa. This is a major milestone for the project - with these members in place the steel framing clearly shows the outline of the new wing.

Minor steel works will now continue as the stair and lift shaft assemblies are installed, site welding of the structure continues and minor members are put in place. Carpentry will also now be under way for some time to complete the required timber work.

A next step will be to complete the last section of the green roof of the basement, which will eventually be covered by grass. The basement is where the Sarjeant Gallery's extensive collection will be housed.

The basement foundations and floors have now been completed in the original 103-year-old heritage gallery, with just the old stairwell area in the north being worked on inside the building.

This, along with strengthening works on the roof completed in the west, means we've been able to remove the temporary propping in the gallery and basement areas below and can now begin installing new air conditioning and services.

Last week newly elected members of the council and community board enjoyed a site visit as part of their induction. It was great to have them there to see the progress and share our latest milestones.

• Gaye Batty is project director of the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment