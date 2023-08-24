New principal at Rutherford Junior High, Hayden Hepburn, with students.

Rutherford Junior High School has a new principal, Hayden Hepburn, the eighth in the school’s history, now in his sixth week.

Hepburn was born in Whanganui and says he is coming in with a fresh pair of eyes, wanting to improve the wellbeing of staff and students at the school.

“There is a massive focus I have set on having an environment that is safe and inclusive. There is going to be an opportunity to get good outcomes for the Year 7-8 students (ages 11-13) we cater for, first prepping them to be ready for high school. Second, we want to instill them with life skills and build up their resilience.

“The kids need to be able to manage themselves, which is a key component to what we are trying to do here, but also to try and make it fun, particularly in these years - which are quite impressionable. They are going from a primary space to an intermediate, prior to high school.

“It’s an age where we can be creative in terms of delivering outcomes. We’re growing what we currently offer, and infusing aspects of te reo Māori, and tikanga.

“We want to keep promoting quality teaching and learning for our students, and maximise the potential of the school and its facilities, which are outstanding, and we want to put them to full use. This includes the turf, gymnasium, and technology blocks.

“We want to consolidate opportunities to maximise those facilities, so the kids are getting full use of them. There is some scope for kids to try and think about what their futures might look like, and what opportunities there are going to be out there for them.

“While they don’t necessarily have a lot of those ideas set in stone, just yet, it’s about providing opportunities for them to grow their skills. My vision is to provide an environment where kids are happy to come to school every day,” Hepburn said.

■ History

Former Governor-General of New Zealand, Sir Jerry Mateparae, GNZM, QSO, was at the school in 1966 and 1967. At the school’s 50th jubilee in 2013, he said in a speech, “Author and lecturer Denis Waitley said ‘the greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence’ and in my case, it was at Rutherford Intermediate that I got my first taste of these things.

“One of my first experiences in leadership was as a school monitor. I also remember that we were encouraged to participate in all manner of activities – sporting, cultural, and academic.

“The school’s namesake, Sir Ernest Rutherford (1st Baron), reminds me of our most important scientist - the father of nuclear physics, and the first man to split the atom. There are, of course, streets, buildings, and other schools named in his honour all around the world.

“To me, it’s most appropriate that a school should take his name. Rutherford was a teacher. He taught high school in Christchurch before he won a scholarship to study overseas, and for the rest of his life, he made a point of mentoring other scientists.

“Many of them went on to win great honours, including the Nobel Prize. That his name continues to be associated with the passing on of knowledge is fitting. The world has changed dramatically since Rutherford Intermediate opened its doors on February 4, 1963.”

National Party candidate for the Whanganui Seat, Carl Bates, was a former student of Rutherford Junior High School.