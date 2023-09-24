Whanganui's Hayley Gabriel on the way to the tryline during her side's second-half comeback in the North Island Heartland Series final in Taupō on Saturday. Photo / Kate Belsham

Whanganui's Hayley Gabriel on the way to the tryline during her side's second-half comeback in the North Island Heartland Series final in Taupō on Saturday. Photo / Kate Belsham

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

It was heartache for the Chesters Plumbing & Bathroom Whanganui women’s team as they couldn’t repeat their remarkable comeback from the round-robin win over King Country, beaten 19-14 in Taupō on Saturday.

The inaugural North Island Heartland Series culminated with three games at Owen Delany Park.

In the championship final between unbeaten Whanganui and the second-placed Trailblazers, the King Country side got off to a flying start in horrible, wet conditions.

Powerful lock Karli Faneva received quick ruck ball and went on a barnstorming run from the attacking 22-metre zone to beat tackles and score, with centre Kowhai Boynton-Rameka converting in the fifth minute.

The hits kept coming as first five Nicola Chase tried a pinpoint bomb, which was gathered but then spilled and fullback Terina Mohi pounced to run in and score. That try was also converted for a 14-0 lead in less than nine minutes.

Just five minutes later, Chase was probing the line, pulling in defenders, and then a quick pass went out to prop Tiana Foua to power under the posts. But the conversion surprisingly missed.

However, for the next 60 minutes, Whanganui played the better rugby, invoking memories of their remarkable 34-29 comeback win over the Trailblazers in week one.

Key players coming off the bench early in the second stanza lifted the tempo and Whanganui began to move King Country laterally, finding space.

An attacking penalty led to a quick tap, working to the line, and then reserve prop Lavenia Nauga-Grey just fought her way through three tacklers to get the ball down, winger Alice Ireton converting for 19-7 in the 64th minute.

A succession of tap penalties kept Whanganui on the attack, and then reserve loose forward Hayley Gabriel charged through the middle and slid in under the posts for another straightforward conversion at 19-14 with 10 minutes remaining.

In a knife-edge conclusion, Whanganui spread to an open wing in the 78th minute with the tryline in sight, but the pass was not taken in the rain, with King Country holding on right on their 22m.

“She was a tough game, always hard,” said Whanganui captain Kim Hunt.

“The first half we were a bit slow, but we came back, two tries, but lost in the end.

“We definitely knew it wasn’t going to be easy. No matter what, we carry on.”

Coach Junior Nepia reiterated that sentiment - if the feelings the team were experiencing at fulltime could be harnessed and implanted in the back of the minds for 2024, then most of the squad will return.

“They’ll come back, purely because of how much it hurts. Purely to prove to themselves that it was just a one-off.

“You can’t win them all. I’m still proud of them.

“We had massive support here. It hurts to leave a game like that to the last game.

“I’ll tell them to remember the journey, and think back to these hard times.

“[King Country] came out hissing and we couldn’t quite claw it back. We had a game plan, and we didn’t hit the mark with it.”

The coach praised Waimarie Rauhina, who slotted back into the starting No 8 role and had a massive game.

“She really put the team on her back.”

Nepia also singled out front rower Tangini Latu for stepping up when the side suffered early injuries.

Finally, he reserved special thanks for the supporters who had embraced the WRFU Women’s Club competition and then the representative team for the Heartland Series.

King Country 19 (K Faneva, T Mohi, T Foua tries; K Boynton-Rameka 2 con) bt Whanganui 14 (L Nauga-Grey, H Gabriel tries; A Ireton 2 con). HT: 19-0.

Around the grounds

Cullinane College

The Cullinane College Girls First XV had a great end to their season this month as they finished top of the standings for the Manawatu Secondary School Girls competition.

In a seven-team grade without playoffs, Cullinane and townmates Whanganui High School finished with identical 4-1 records, but Cullinane had one more bonus point to lift the crown.

It made a championship double from having previously claimed the WRFU 10-a-side competition in August, beating Whanganui High School in the final at Spriggens Park.

Collegiate

Whanganui Collegiate held their inter-house rugby games on Thursday and Friday. In the Junior Boys final, Grey defeated Harvey 22-20, while in the Senior Boys final, Hadfield beat Harvey 24-21. In the Girls match, Godwin defeated Bishops 36-19.

NPC

In Saturday’s NPC matches, Taranaki - with expats Vereniki Tikoisolomone on the wing and Adam Lennox on the bench - defeated Auckland 18-16 at Yarrow Stadium.

Under 18

The Air Chathams Whanganui Under 18s unfortunately had to default their last game of the season away to Wairarapa Bush Under-18s in Masterton on Saturday, due to injuries and player unavailability.