On the water, from left: Josie Boyer (cox), Eva van der Zouwe, Isla Strahan, Rosie Hurley, Elizabeth Adrole, Emma Bullock, Brooke Richardson, Bella Stead, Maddie Duncan.

Whanganui Rowing’s largest regatta of the year was held in sunny and perfect river conditions last weekend with hundreds of rowers from clubs around the North Island racing.

The Saturday race brought 381 rowers and coxswains out of nine clubs from as far away as Te Awamutu and Hawke’s Bay.

There were also all four Wellington clubs, Taranaki’s Clifton Rowing Club and the three Whanganui clubs Aramoho, Whanganui Collegiate and Union Boat Club.

Racing started at 8am with the girls’ under-17 single scull the first race and culminated in the mixed and open men’s eight at about 4.30pm.

The Jury Cup was awarded on a points system and won by Wellington’s Star Boating Club with 99 points, with Aramoho Whanganui taking second place with 82 points, Wellington Rowing Club third, 48 points and Whanganui Collegiate just behind in fourth on 46 points.

This regatta is the first chance for lower North Island clubs to test themselves on a 2000-metre course, prior to the Karapiro Christmas Regatta in two weeks.

Whanganui Rowing Association’s next big event is the historic Rigtec Billy Webb Challenge, scheduled for Sunday, January 22, during Whanganui Vintage Weekend, on an out-and-back five-kilometre course.

Race director Gus Scott was very thankful for the support of a large team of volunteers especially chief umpire Eric Pitcon, who travelled from afar, and chief starter Craig Smith.

Other volunteers who were a big help to the event included boat drivers and umpires, finish judges, race secretary Grace Thrush and many more.