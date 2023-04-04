Whanganui High School novice girls after receiving their medals, with the winning crew from Villa Maria (Christchurch), are silver medallists (from top left) Axel Dickinson (coach), Lauren Davies, Ruby Armishaw, Mae Emmett; (lower left) Te Atakura Potaka Osborne Milner Skudder and Morgan Wood (cox); and bronze medallists (top right) Ava McDonough, Lacey Gilmore, Addison Jenkins and Dave Dudley (coach); (lower right) Fiana Tweeddale and Tegan Dunn (cox). Photo / Supplied

The 2023 AON NZ Secondary Schools Rowing Championships was conducted successfully over six days at Lake Karapiro, culminating in an incredible win by St Bede’s (Christchurch) to secure the prestigious Maadi Cup by a mere 0.05 seconds from Hamilton Boys’ in a new best time of 5:42.17 to cover the 2000m course.

Seven schools from the Whanganui association were part of the 113 schools and 2087 competitors from throughout New Zealand who competed during the week, with Whanganui High School making nine A and three B finals, closely followed by Whanganui Collegiate with six A and three B finals, and Maadi Cup newcomer Rangitīkei College securing three B finals with their two young students.

Taranaki schools were also prominent with their small number of entries, resulting in New Plymouth Boys’ securing two A finals, including a fourth in the tough boys under-18 single for Luke Brock, New Plymouth Girls’ one A final, Francis Douglas two B finals and Sacred Heart Girls’ novice Jesse Pulford winning the girls under-17 single B final.

Collegiate School’s Poppy Hobbs and Franca Morah were rewarded for good silver medal performances by being invited to attend the North Island under-18 trials in mid-April, while Luke Brock from New Plymouth Boys’ secured a New Zealand junior trial.

Whanganui Collegiate under-18 and under-17 girls quad, Rick Grobecker (coach, left), Franca Morah, Amy McHardy, Poppy Hobbs, Milly Murphy, Hunter Rowland (cox) and Tyler Scott (coach). Photo / Supplied

Whanganui High School coaches Axel Dickinson and Dave Dudley, along with supporters, were jubilant with the performances of the schools’ squad of young scullers. A particular feat was seeing both entries in the girls under-18 novice quad make the podium when Te Atakura Potaka Osborne Milner Skudder, Ruby Armishaw, Mae Emmett, Lauren Davies and cox Megan Wood gained a silver medal, with Lacey Gilmore, Ava McDonough, Addison Jenkins, Fiana Tweeddale and cox Tegan Dunn taking the bronze medal in the same event, which had 37 entries at the start of the regatta.

Whanganui Collegiate head coach Tyler Scott gave particular kudos to the four under-17 girls, including two novices (first-year rowers), who won silver medals in both the girls under-17 and under-18 coxed quad scull, with the under-18 quad missing the gold medal by only 1 second in this blue-ribbon event. The crew for both races was Milly Murphy (stroke), Poppy Hobbs, Amy McHardy, Franca Morah, and Hunter Rowland (cox).

Other Whanganui High School podium successes were:

Girls under-15 quad of Te Atakura Potaka Osborne Milner Skudder, Ruby Armishaw, Mae Emmett, Keira Barnett and cox Lauren Davies — silver medal

Boys novice double scull of Nicky Maxim and Jake Newton — silver medal

Boys novice quad of Nicky Maxim, Jake Newton, Charlie Brougham, Quin Vivian and cox Lauren Davies — silver medal

Boys under-16 double scull of Jake Newton and William Herd — bronze medal

Whanganui Collegiate School podium finishes:

Girls under-17 quad of Milly Murphy, Poppy Hobbs, Amy McHardy, Franca Morah and cox Hunter Rowland — silver medal

Girls novice double sculls of Franca Morah and Amy McHardy — silver medal

Girls under-18 quad of Milly Murphy, Poppy Hobbs, Amy McHardy, Franca Morah and cox Hunter Rowland — silver medal



















