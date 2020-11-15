Roger Manins — Jazz Master performing in Whanganui

Roger Manins and his band GRG67 are coming to play at Whanganui Jazz Club. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Jazz Club and the Whanganui Musicians Club collaborate to host a concert by one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most accomplished jazz artists.

Roger Manins would never call himself a master — any exponent of the tenor saxophone walks in the footsteps of giants of the music — John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Archie Shepp, Dexter Gordon ... the list goes on and on.

There is always more to learn in this music, and with every performance based on improvisation, there is always more to learn about yourself. Humility is at the core of jazz mastery.

Roger received his doctorate in Musical Arts from the University of Auckland, where he is a senior lecturer. He is co-founder and creative director of Auckland's Creative Jazz Club, where you will find him performing with any number of musicians from anywhere and everywhere.

He travels and performs internationally, but with Covid raging beyond our shores, he is taking his band on a tour of the North Island, and we are privileged to have him performing for us.

Here is Roger's personal invitation to come out to hear his GRG67 band:

GRG67 is Roger Manins (saxophone), Mostyn Cole (bass), Tristan Deck (drums) and Michael Howell (guitar). They have been rehearsing together for a good six years or so, but they never play a tune the same, and there is a real joy in their music — virtuosity when needed, quirky tunes, great musical communication and lots of energy. You can see, and hear this for yourself!

GRG67's first album The Thing won the TUI award for best NZ Jazz Album 2019 and they are coming to bring you music from their recent second album Happy Place. It's a cracker of an album and it will be a cracker of a night!

We all hope you can come and share music with us!

Friday, November 20, 7.30pm at the Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave. General Admission $20. Musicians Club and Jazz Club members $15.