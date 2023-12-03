Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Takeaways have changed but nothing beats a feed of greasies

Rob Rattenbury
By
4 mins to read
Fish n’ chips were a good meal decades ago, and still are today, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / NZME

Fish n’ chips were a good meal decades ago, and still are today, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / NZME

OPINION

To say that I enjoy a good meat pie or a feed of fish n’ chips is an understatement.

I absolutely lose myself in the process of scoffing a hot pie from its little

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle