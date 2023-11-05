Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rob Rattenbury: Plenty to buzz about in the backyard

Rob Rattenbury
By
5 mins to read
The Rattenburys' lemon tree just keeps on giving year after year. Photo / 123rf

The Rattenburys' lemon tree just keeps on giving year after year. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

“Lemon tree very pretty, and the lemon flower is sweet but the fruit of the poor lemon is impossible to eat.”

Remember that song from the 1950s, a version of a Spanish tune of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle