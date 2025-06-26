Access will remain for residents and workers on either side of the Otoko work site.
Residents and workers will be given access through Otoko and be able to travel the full length of the SH4 corridor from 6.30-8.30am and 5pm-6pm.
All other road users will be detoured on to SH49 and SH1 during these daytime closure hours.
The road will continue to be open on weekends and stop/go traffic will be in place outside the work hours.
From July 7 work on rebuilding the northbound lane will begin.
“We wish to thank all road users for taking detours and to the local businesses, residents and communities for their support during this closure period,” NZTA said in a statement.
“We know this detour will add time to journeys and we appreciate people’s understanding while this work is carried out to repair and improve the resilience of this section of SH4.”
The current closure though Otoko is in place between 9am and 2.30pm until June 30.