Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Road closure times on State Highway 4 extended as slip repairs progress into July

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is extending State Highway 4's road closure hours on June 30 to July 4 as the Otoko slip repair work progresses.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is extending State Highway 4's road closure hours on June 30 to July 4 as the Otoko slip repair work progresses.

The closure of State Highway 4 Parapara between Upokongaro and Raetihi will be extended as underslip repairs near Otoko continue.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will extend the closure hours between June 30 to July 4 to ensure work is finished on time.

The with work expected to be finished in September.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle