NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is extending State Highway 4's road closure hours on June 30 to July 4 as the Otoko slip repair work progresses.

The closure of State Highway 4 Parapara between Upokongaro and Raetihi will be extended as underslip repairs near Otoko continue.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will extend the closure hours between June 30 to July 4 to ensure work is finished on time.

The rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/whanganui-chronicle/news/state-highway-4-parapara-users-urged-to-plan-detour-journey-with-closure-near-whanganui/EF6ASLUUQZF2DMKNBNNWLLDWGY/">initial closure began May 26 to repair the slip near Otoko and address road maintenance, with work expected to be finished in September.

It has been closed from 9am to 2.30pm on weekdays and controlled through stop/go traffic management on weekends.

The extended closure hours will be 8.30am and 5pm each day to allow drilling to be completed.