State Highway 4 is expected to be closed for six weeks from May 26 to July 4 to repair an underslip near Otoko. Photo / NZME
State Highway 4 Parapara between Whanganui and Raetihi is set to close for nearly six weeks for an underslip repair at Otoko which will reinstate that section of road to two lanes.
A detour is expected to add up to an hour to travel times.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said the section of road between Whanganui River Rd and Alexandra Rd in Raetihi would be closed from 6.30am to 6pm on weekdays from May 26 to July 4. It would be open on weekends with stop/go traffic management.
Outside those hours, the road would be open with a 30km/h temporary speed limit through the work site.
The work is being done near Otoko, which has been reduced to one lane with stop/go management, with the flood-damaged road further affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.