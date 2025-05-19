NZTA wants to complete the work ahead of potential significant winter weather arriving.

System manager for Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki Liesl Dawson said the closure was necessary.

“We do acknowledge that this will be a disruption for many travellers and we know the detour will add time to journeys,” Dawson said.

“We appreciate and we’re grateful for people’s understanding while this work is carried out to repair and improve the resilience of this section of State Highway 4.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi will repair an underslip near Otoko and reinstate that section of State Highway 4 Parapara to two lanes. Photo / NZTA

Dawson said the daytime closure was required because of the single lane operating near the slip and the heavy machinery that would be used.

The crew would install a retaining wall before rebuilding the road level.

Road users will be detoured on to SH49 and SH1 during the closure hours, other than the local community and emergency services who will have managed access.

Dave Hoskin Transport manager Darrell Hoskin said his company, which sometimes used the highway, was likely to be impacted but he understood the reasoning.

“It’s got to be done because where it is it’s only going to get worse and we don’t want the road to be shut because of it,” Hoskin said.

”I’m totally on board with it. Yes, it is a bit of a pain but that’s reality - you have to take a step forward to get a step closer."

Access will be available through the closure points for schools, business owners and emergency services from 6.30am-9am and 2.30am-6pm.

Only emergency services will have access to the road from 9am-2.30pm.

“We’re hopeful that by ensuring access during the closure at various times for local community and others, we can minimise as much disruption as possible,” Dawson said.

Road users are advised to talk to on-site crews before driving through the site and to keep an eye on NZTA’s Journey Planner for updates