Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

RMA reforms: Federated Farmers roadshow coming to Whanganui

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
Environment Minister David Parker says the new legislation will shorten the time it takes to approve new homes and key infrastructure projects. Photo / Bevan Conley

Environment Minister David Parker says the new legislation will shorten the time it takes to approve new homes and key infrastructure projects. Photo / Bevan Conley

A roadshow speaking out against the Government’s proposed Resource Management Act (RMA) reforms will hit Whanganui next month.

It has been organised by Federated Farmers of New Zealand, which submitted a 33-page document on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle