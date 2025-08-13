The museum had now indicated support for the report outcome in principle but it needed to undertake a review of its constitution, he said.

Langford’s report said the council had agreed to financially support the museum’s review, which would cost about $35,000.

“This is unbudgeted expenditure approved under the chief executive’s delegations, and will likely be funded from any operational surplus from the 2024/25 financial year.”

The museum is run by a joint council made up of representatives from the Tikanga Māori House and the Civic House.

Museum joint council chair Dr John Smart told the Chronicle it needed to go through a consultation process with stakeholders, with the constitution to be reviewed by an expert panel.

Stakeholders included iwi, the Friends of the Museum group, the museum’s electoral college and staff.

“We hope to get to a position by the end of the year and be able to sit down with the council in the new year.”

Under the current model, the joint council appointed the museum director, and the director employed staff, Smart said.

The council increased its annual museum funding from $1.125 million to $1.3m as part of its long-term plan for 2024-2027.

Consultant Anthony Hill’s report on the museum said the council grant had formed an increasing percentage of total operating costs in recent years and covered 90% in 2024.

A Ministry of Education contract worth $71,000 a year ended in June 2025, it said.

Salaries were “at the low end of relevant ranges” and that would need to be addressed over time because the ability to attract and maintain staff would be affected.

“The entity is demonstrating behaviour that is consistent with an organisation facing financial pressures.

“This option [the council taking over operations and staffing] has the advantage of providing an integrated corporate structure for the support of the museum, with far greater access to people and services than is currently the case.”

Hill’s report said the museum’s collection had 300,000 items and a value of $35.87m, with 10 full-time staff and 11 part-time staff.

The Whanganui Regional Museum Trust would continue to hold the collection if operations were transferred to the council, it said.

Smart said Hill’s findings showed the museum operated cost-effectively - “there is no wastage”.

“We don’t have enough resources to achieve the best practice standards we would like to be doing,” he said.

“That suggests there is no intention, or room, to cut staff.”

He said there would be an opportunity to share resources.

“At the moment, we have independent financial services and independent [human resources] and [information technology].

“That could lead to changes in some staff roles, but our overall position is that we’re not as well-resourced as we wish to be.”

