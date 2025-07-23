“The colours reference Whanganui’s natural environment, cultural past, and architectural heritage – but they also reflect optimism and inclusivity,” Dalgleish said.

“We deliberately moved away from the safe neutrality of greige to create a sense of welcome and vitality.”

The primary colour is a light beige, Resene Merino and Triple Merino, which aims to anchor the palette, and to recognise Whanganui’s early growth as a result of the wool trade.

To contrast the neutral shades, Resene Scoria, a volcanic red, and Resene Bali Hai, a soft blue, were selected.

The Whanganui Regional Museum's new colour palette includes blue, beige, pink and red. Photo / Olivia Reid

The red acknowledges the region’s geology and the architecture of marae, while the blue represents the moana, the awa, and the distant mountains.

Finally, a light blush pink harks back to the 1920s, when the building was first constructed.

“The soft pink is probably the most unexpected colour, but it plays a key role in pulling the scheme together,” Dalgleish said.

“It breaks the building free from the beige tones and connects both to the 1920s design period and to the warmth of the whenua expressed in the scoria.”

The renovation reflects a wider shift in Whanganui’s cultural precinct.

With neighbouring buildings including the Sarjeant Gallery, Whanganui War Memorial Hall, and the Alexander Heritage and Research Library, the museum marks a civic destination that is prepared for the future while grounded in heritage.

“The new colour scheme has a degree of frivolity and 1920s optimism. It looks backwards, but it looks backwards to look forwards.”

Part of looking forward for the museum is signifying its inclusivity – something Dalgleish aims for the colour palette to convey.

“Historically, the museum has felt quite patriarchal. It’s important that it feels inclusive. This colour scheme is very deliberate – it’s intended to say, ‘You’re all welcome here,’" he said.

Museum director Dr Bronwyn Labrum, who has previously worked with Dalgleish and Macdonald, was thrilled with the outcome.

“Their work is outstanding, thoughtful, appropriate, yet bold and contemporary,” she said.

“We have had lots of positive visitor feedback already and the team love it.”