Rep Talk with Nadine Rayner: Two lovely Irish Colleens

Two grand Irish Colleens, Jessica Allen (left) and Helen Smith, are good friends on and off stage. Photo / Supplied

I first met good friends Jessica Allen and Helen Smith when they were both acting with me in The Tempest and subsequently in The Merchant of Venice, two Shakespeare in the Park productions.

Both these ladies have acted in other theatres but Shenanigan's Wake is Helen's first appearance at Repertory Theatre. She plays the part of Bridget O'Casey who arrives unexpectedly at Shenanigan's Wake and upsets the widow Shenanigan, Sheila.

Helen says she's really enjoying playing Bridget but she's having trouble keeping a straight face during rehearsals because there are so many jokes.

"It's hilarious," says Helen.

Jessica Allen plays the part of Molly Morgan, a lady with an interesting past now working as a professional musician, singing and playing the piano. She's got a lovely voice too.

Friends off stage as well as on stage, they enjoy dancing, tramping and reading. Both actresses bring their own special charm to the roles of Molly and Bridget. Audiences are going to love them for it.

Come and see these delightful "gals" at Repertory Theatre from Thursday, May 27, to Saturday, June 5, with a 2pm matinee on Sunday, May 30.