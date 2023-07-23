Carol Teutscher and Maureen Missen, sisters who created wonderful costumes and castle interiors for The Lion in Winter.

Carol Teutscher and Maureen Missen, sisters who created wonderful costumes and castle interiors for The Lion in Winter.

Talented sisters, Carol Teutscher and Maureen Missen have worked tirelessly to create the interior of a 12th-century castle in France and to dress the actors in The Lion in Winter in appropriate costumes.

Carol is the artist who has painted many background scenes for Repertory Theatre but as this play is set in the interior of the castle at Chinon she’s become an interior decorator.

“I wanted to create inside of the castle with its creamy coloured stone,” she said. " I loved making the ‘tapestry’.”

In the play, there’s a large tapestry, a common feature in castles, and Carol very cleverly painted a scene in the style of the time.

“I took a lot from the Bayeaux Tapestry and added a few features of my own,” she told me. It is really impressive.

Carol also painted the shields with all their heraldic devices which adorn the entrance lobby to the theatre.

Sister Maureen had a huge job costuming the cast.

“Some of the costumes I found in the wardrobe but I had to make a lot too. I went around all the second-hand shops to find clothes that I could make over for the actors. I’m very proud of Eleanor’s cape which I made from a skirt. I’m often inspired by the fabric itself, it sets my imagination alight.”

Maureen made the wonderful red cape bedecked with golden lions worn by the king.

“It was like a medieval sewing bee with women sitting around the table stitching the lions on the cape,” Carol said. It’s certainly very impressive.

Sadly, due to circumstances beyond Repertory Theatre’s control, The Lion in Winter has been cancelled - for now. Hopefully, we will be able to stage this witty thought-provoking play next year when you will be able to see the wonderful results of these two talented sisters’ work.



