Rep Talk: Newcomers Ann and Don Paynter

Repertory Theatre welcomes relative newcomers to Whanganui, Ann and Don Paynter as members to its ranks. Photo / Supplied

Repertory Theatre welcomes relative newcomers to Whanganui, Ann and Don Paynter as members to its ranks. Photo / Supplied

What luck!

We at Repertory Theatre count ourselves lucky to have relative newcomers to Whanganui, Ann and Don Paynter as members.

Recently relocated from Ōpōtiki to be with their son Craig, both Ann and Don have long associations with theatre.

"I did a lot of props and wardrobe when we were in the South Island," Ann told me, "but I only appeared on stage once, in 'The Student Prince'.

These days Ann uses her skills as a treasurer at Rep and is usually helping with the front of house.

Ann's husband, Don, also makes a huge contribution to Repertory Theatre, using skills he's honed at Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne theatres. He's often busy with building maintenance or electrical work.

Currently Don's managing the lighting for our present production 'Direct Hit' which is going well and soon he'll be busy building the set for our January production 'Fantastic Mr Fox'.

He'd welcome some help with that too, so if any handymen feel that they'd like to help out they could call into the theatre on Friday afternoon as Don will be working there then.

Has Don appeared onstage?.

"Yes. I've been in a few shows. I love pantomimes."

Favourites?

"I think 'Cinderella ' was my favourite panto but I also loved 'Oliver ', 'Irma la Douce' and 'Fiddler on the Roof'. These days I just do the lighting for the shows."

There's no doubt that this couple, who have been here less than two years, have established themselves as valuable members and I honestly don't know how we got along without them ... so here's a big 'Thanks!' to Ann and Don Paynter.