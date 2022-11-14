Father and daughter Mark and Elizabeth Morton appear together in Repertory Theatre's James and the Giant Peach. Photo / Dee Brough

Father and daughter Mark and Elizabeth Morton appear together in Repertory Theatre's James and the Giant Peach. Photo / Dee Brough



Mark Morton says it doesn't seem like a whole year since he and his daughter Elizabeth took part in their first children's production at Repertory Theatre.

"Here we go again! This time it seems like we're old hands," Mark grinned. "Elizabeth is playing the part of the Grasshopper and I'm playing the part of Aunt Spiker. Some would say that alone is worth the price of a ticket.

"We've got some great parent-child combos this year and some new and some experienced children playing an assortment of roles. This is shaping up to be a very professional production of James and the Giant Peach," he said.

Please come and support your local theatre as it may not be around forever. If you enjoy music, dance and good old-fashioned fun with the dreadful aunts, this is for you.

Come and say hello and let us entertain you, enjoy what is probably the best cup of tea in town during the halftime break served by our fabulous team of volunteers. What's not to like about that?

You can also sponsor your choice of actors in the show by getting in touch via our website and expressing your interest. You'd make a child's day!