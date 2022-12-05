Finlay Barrett, who plays the part of the Earthworm in James and the Giant Peach with his little sister Ivy May, who plays the part of a seagull. Photo / Dee Brough

Finlay Barrett plays the Earthworm in Repertory Theatre’s January production of James and the Giant Peach, while his younger sister, Ivy May, plays the part of a seagull.

“All of my family are interested in theatre,” he told me.

Is Earthworm a cheerful chap?

“Oh no, not at all. He’s pretty grumpy most of the time and he’s jealous too.”

Jealous? Of whom and why?

“Well, he’s jealous of the centipede because the centipede has got lots of legs and Earthworm hasn’t got any.”

Nevertheless, I asked Finlay if he was having fun being a grumpy Earthworm.

“Yes, I’m enjoying it. We do lots of dances but it’s challenging too.”

In what way is it challenging?

“Well, I have to spend a lot of time on the floor,” he answered.

It’s Finlay’s second show at Repertory Theatre.

“I was in Fantastic Mr Fox back in January. I was a weasel then,” he grinned.

I suggested that he must have enjoyed being in Fantastic Mr Fox because he’s come back again.

“Oh yes! I like it here. I like it here a lot!”

Come along and see these children (and some adults) enjoying this hilarious children’s show on Anniversary weekend, January 19-23, 2023.



