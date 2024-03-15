Kerry Girdwood as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest.

Repertory Theatre in Whanganui has suffered a huge loss with the passing of Kerry Girdwood - actor, director and mentor to many. Kerry passed away on February 22 and her absence from the theatre will be keenly felt.

For many years Kerry was eager to act the role of Miss Shepherd, the lead in The Lady in the Van, but the rights weren’t available. When they finally became available we had no director willing to accept the challenge so Kerry took on the huge dual role of director and lead actor.

Kerry Girdwood, director.

Success! It really was a special play thanks primarily to Kerry Girdwood. Kerry also gave her time generously, not only mentoring new playwrights but going several steps further and directing their plays.

”Kerry would have loved to have been involved in Letters From the Titanic”, Mark Morton told me. The letters in this production are ones written by passengers before that doomed ship sailed, and letters written by survivors.

“All the letters are different. Most are very sad but they tell you about their lives afterwards and reflect the social expectations of the time (1912). You know ... women and children first.”

Mark plays the part of Bruce Esme, chairman of the White Star Group, owners of the Titanic. He saved himself and left his staff to drown but he had a really miserable life afterwards and thought he’d have been better to have gone down with the ship.

Don Paynter, who plays the part of Francis Millett, a celebrated American painter, joined the discussion. Millett posted his letter from Ireland. He complained about nagging women but he and his friend were among those helping women and children onto the lifeboats and tucking blankets around them to keep them warm.

This production by Repertory Theatre is being staged in conjunction with Whanganui Performing Arts and directed by Megan Hartley.

“It’s great to have so many people involved,” Mark said.” We’ve got people from other theatre groups, people who’ve never been on stage before and of course a big age range, from children to older adults.

”I’m keen to see this play on stage so do come along and join me at Repertory Theatre.”

Letters From the Titanic is on stage from Thursday, April 18 to Sunday, April 21. It promises to be a memorable production.