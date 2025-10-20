Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rangitīkei’s Maungaraupi Country Estate unable to host events due to zoning restrictions

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Maungaraupi Country Estate manager Fiona O'Connor is disappointed with the current situation. Photo / Olivia Reid

Maungaraupi Country Estate manager Fiona O'Connor is disappointed with the current situation. Photo / Olivia Reid

Maungaraupi Country Estate has had to cancel bookings after a liquor licence application revealed the property is zoned for residential, not commercial activity.

It means the heritage manor cannot host weddings, gatherings, tours or paid visits and can only operate as an Airbnb with up to five people at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save