Gordon said there were many requirements under the Building Act that must be met, including fire safety and accessibility.
“As fire safety and means of escape can be particularly technical and complex, our advice... was to consult a qualified fire engineer and outline all the activities she intended to undertake in the house,”she said.
O’Connor said she understood the council’s perspective but wondered why the property had been reclassified in the first place.
She said the house is “incredibly safe”, with 13 exits on the bottom floor alone, multiple sprinklers in each room and fire alarms.
With the house being over 100 years old, O’Connor said it would be difficult to comply with post-2010 regulations.
“Not all situations fit neatly within the rules, especially a property this old,” she said.
She said she is willing to make reasonable changes that did not detract from its heritage value.
O’Connor has had to cancel or rebook more than 700 people, including a wedding, a Christmas party and several classic vehicle meet-ups, and said it had been difficult to break the news to those involved.
“I believed this was all going to work, that’s why this is such a shock to me,” she said.
O’Connor has been trying to “think outside the box” to gain revenue, such as hosting events outside, but was told she could not provide food or alcohol with residential functions.