“We have been blessed to meet so many amazing and beautiful individuals during our 12 years serving this community, and we thank you so much.”

The company’s last day of trading was in August.

No taxi service means residents have no access to the Total Mobility national taxi subsidy scheme, which provides a 75% subsidy up to a capped amount for those with disabilities.

According to Horizons Regional Council, there are 107 people registered for the scheme in the Rangitīkei district, with 1251 trips and $8152 in subsidies logged for the 2023/24 financial year.

In 2023, Marton had a population of 5590.

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said he wanted to have a conversation with Marton Cabs to find out the reason for its decision - “whether it was personal or commercial”.

He said a recent meeting with a Marton resident was almost cancelled because of the lack of a taxi service.

“She emailed to say she couldn’t get there because she wasn’t fit to drive.

“Before I could respond and say I could pick her up, she said her next-door neighbour would take her.”

Watson said he would be meeting a Rangitīkei District Council economic development officer about the possibility of a taxi service returning to town.

“There is certainly a need.”

Grey Power Rangitīkei treasurer Del Bettridge said she was yet to be contacted about the lack of a service but the organisation could help those needing a ride to the supermarket or doctor.

“I think it’s important to have taxis here, especially for the elderly people who can’t drive anymore,” she said.

“Obviously, it will be harder for people to get around. They will have to walk or ring a friend or family member.”

Age Concern Whanganui’s Michelle Malcolm said her organisation processed at least three scheme applications a week for its area.

“I would class it as an essential service for those who can no longer drive or are unwell,” she said.

“This is significant for a smaller town because who in Marton is going to pick it up?

“There is an expectation that the community can fill in shortfalls or gaps but sometimes there just isn’t the capacity.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.