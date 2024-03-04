The Marton Memorial Hall has been damaged by thieves.

Police are investigating after the Marton RSA and Citizens’ Memorial Hall was the target of theft and vandalism.

A Rangitīkei District Council spokesperson said police were advised of people on the roof of the hall early on Monday morning.

“On investigation, it was found the spouting and header tanks from the hall had been removed and the water filter station located next to the hall had been damaged.

“Council staff are working on remedies to get the hall and the water filter station reopened to the community as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson said the repair costs were not yet known.

“It is disappointing that this will be another cost to ratepayers.

“Council has cameras at the hall and footage has been provided to the police to ... assist in finding the people responsible.”

In 2020, the hall received $500,000 from the government’s Provincial Growth Fund, with the money going towards the removal of asbestos, an additional emergency exit, electrical and heating works, a fire alarm and painting.

It was built in 1960.

In a social media post, the council said such “mindless damage” had an impact on many people.

“We’re disappointed that people treat these assets, which have been paid for by residents, with disrespect.

“If you have any information that could help identify the culprits, please contact us.”

The water filter system helps to remove unpleasant tastes and odours, with residents able to fill their own clean containers with filtered water.

The filter station and hall were closed until further notice, the council said.