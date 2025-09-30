Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Rangitīkei District Council urged to act over ‘unsafe’ Marton netball courts

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Rangitīkei Netball is seeking the council's support to upgrade the Marton netball courts, citing safety concerns.

Rangitīkei Netball is seeking the council's support to upgrade the Marton netball courts, citing safety concerns.

Rangitīkei Netball is frustrated with a lack of action on council-owned netball courts it says are unsafe.

Rangitīkei Netball president Katie Deere said the three courts in Marton, owned by Rangitīkei District Council, needed resurfacing because participants were slipping over and getting injured, posing a safety concern.

A recent inspection

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save