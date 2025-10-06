An increased risk of accidents was a concern when truck and trailer units arrived on the roads after the Winstone Pulp International mill near Ohakune closed last December.

Watson said the closure resulted in another 700-1000 tonnes of log traffic a day because it was decided to send raw logs by road over the remote highway to Napier.

Damage included trucks getting stuck in the metal underneath the tar-seal and trucks travelling in the dark so they could cross the other side of the road on blind corners, posing significant danger, Watson said.

A deal was put in place late last year between the Rangitīkei and Hastings district councils, ports, KiwiRail and forestry companies to put logs back on rail.

The companies involved took cuts in profit to subsidise the rail transport until a more permanent solution is in place.

The deal is set to run out at the end of January.

Watson said he had been trying to get NZTA to contribute to the funding but its position was that the council should reprioritise its existing funding to cover costs.

NZTA said it considered the viability of designating the road as a state highway as recently as 2018.

Any review would need to begin as an application from local councils.

“NZTA understands and acknowledges the current financial pressures on all local authorities responsible for investing in infrastructure. We work closely with all local authorities to provide roading funding through the Funding Assistance Rates [Far],” the transport agency said.

A Far is the funding contribution, represented as a percentage, that NZTA makes to councils and other approved organisations for eligible projects and activities, recognising there are national and local benefits from investment in the network.

“As part of the development of each National Land Transport Programme, we review and set the Far for each local authority. For Hastings District, the Far rate is currently 53%; for Rangitīkei District, the Far rate is currently 66%,” NZTA said.

There is concern about damage and accidents if logging trucks return to the remote Napier-Taihape road. Photo / NZME

Watson said NZTA was likely focusing on roads of national significance before other highways, such as the Napier-Taihape Rd.

“Is it a state highway? No, but it operates as a regional connector and everyone thinks it is part of the state highway network in some shape or form,” Watson said.

He estimated that if the council provided the funding for the road, it would cost about $3.5 million, meaning the council would be unable to do anything of any significance elsewhere on its network for the next two to three years.

“The scale of that would be horrific for us,” he said.

“The outcomes if all of those logs go back on road could be horrific for that road and you’d have to question whether, in terms of safety, we could operate that road successfully if substantial damage gets further done.”

At the meeting, councillors agreed the council could not be fully responsible for the costs of the road and that the ideal solution was for NZTA to contribute.

Deputy Mayor Dave Wilson suggested restricting the road’s weight limit but said that would require political attention.

Watson will visit KiwiRail in Auckland to progress discussions around the current deal and continue discussions with NZTA.

“This will need to be a priority discussion for the next council and probably a national-level political approach,” he said.

“We are still working on it; it is not a closed discussion.”

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.