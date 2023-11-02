Future Champions Trust trustees and recipients (from back left) Stuart Kelly, trust chairwoman Philippa Baker-Hogan, recipient Lucas Munn, Hayden Gibson; front row - Elaine Baker (on behalf of recipient Rebecca Baker), Kimiora Delamere-Heap (on behalf of Eruera Delamere-Heap), Mollie King, Sarah Gibson.

A wide range of young sportspeople were celebrated at the Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Secondary School Sports Awards at Cullinane College on Wednesday, November 1.

Chase Morpeth - Senior International Sportsman.

The prowess of Whanganui’s speed skaters on the world stage was evident, with junior international sportswoman and senior international sportsman awards going to Whanganui Girls’ College’s Gabriella Valentine, and Whanganui High School’s Chase Morpeth, respectively.

Micky Zhang and Jucas Munn - joint winners of the Junior International Sportsman Award.

The junior international sportsman award was shared by Whanganui High School duo Lucas Munn for judo, and Micky Zhang for inline speed skating. Whanganui Collegiate School’s Louise Brabyn rounded out the international awards, winning senior sportswoman of the year for track and field athletics.

Mason Pye - Disabled Sportsperson of the Year.

Whanganui High School’s Mason Pye was named disabled sportsperson of the year.

The Coach of the Year award went to Ruapehu College’s Jayden Bailey.

Zoe Anderson and Alexis Toy - Junior Team of the Year.

Water sports dominated the team of the year categories with kayakers Alexis Toy and Zoe Anderson receiving the junior team of the year award and Whanganui Collegiate School Rowing Under 18 Girls Quadruple Scull crew winning the senior award.

Gabriella Valentine - Junior International Sportswoman.

In addition to the awards, four future Whanganui champions were presented with grants to support them in their continued sporting endeavours.

The Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Future Champions Trust aims to give Whanganui people and businesses an opportunity to support our talented sporting youth with a hand up to reach their full potential at the international level.

The recipients for this funding round were:

Mollie King, Weightlifting – Mollie represented NZ at the Youth, Junior, and U23 Oceania weightlifting championships in Samoa, where she won gold in her category and broke three under-15 NZ records.

Eruera Delamere-Heap, Roller Hockey – Eruera was selected as part of the NZ Under 19 men’s roller hockey team and attended an invitational tournament in Macau in July. Eruera also recently travelled to China to attend the qualifying tournament for the World Skate Games in Rome, Italy in 2024.

Lucas Munn, Judo – Lucas has been selected to represent New Zealand at the Oceania Judo Union continental open in Perth, Australia in November.

Rebecca Baker, Hockey – Rebecca was selected for the NZ Junior World Cup hockey team and will travel to Chile to compete later this month.

The athletes and their representatives were invited to attend the function, where the trust and its supporters acknowledged their achievements to date and wished them well for their future endeavours.

The Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Future Champions Trust has been operating for more than a decade and has granted over $87,000 to 82 recipients.

Funding rounds are three times yearly at the end of February, June, and October. All levels of support are appreciated and interested businesses are also encouraged to

Full award winners list:

Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui 2023 Whanganui Secondary Sports Awards

■ Category Winner

Junior National Sportswoman of the Year - Mollie King (Whanganui Girls College) - Weightlifting & Powerlifting

Junior National Sportsman of the Year - Jake Newton (Whanganui High School) - Rowing

Senior National Sportswoman of the Year - Pip Scanlan (Whanganui Girls College) - Shooting

Senior National Sportsman of the Year - Daniel Sinclair (Whanganui Collegiate School) - Track & Field Athletics

Junior International Sportswoman of the Year - Gabriella Valentine (Whanganui Girls College) - Speed Skating

Junior International Sportsman of the Year - Lucas Munn (WHS) - Judo & Micky Zhang (WHS) - Inline Speed Skating

Senior International Sportswoman of the Year - Louise Brabyn (Whanganui Collegiate School) - Track & Field Athletics

Senior International Sportsman of the Year - Chase Morpeth (Whanganui High School) - Speed Skating

Coach of the Year - Jayden Bailey (Ruapehu College) - Squash

Disabled Sportsperson of the Year - Mason Pye (Whanganui High School) - Athletics

Junior Team of the Year - Alexis Toy and Zoe Anderson (Whanganui Girls College) - Kayaking

Senior Team of the Year - Whanganui Collegiate School Rowing U18 Girls Quad Scull







