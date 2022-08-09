One of the collisions over the past year was in Horopito, and one was in Hunterville. Photo / NZME

The number of collisions nationwide between trains and motorists or pedestrians has more than doubled over the past year, sparking a new approach to rail safety.

The statistics are being highlighted this week, which is Rail Safety Week.

In the year to June 30, there were 28 collisions, compared with 13 in the year to June 2021.

In the past year, rail accidents in the wider Whanganui region included a light vehicle collision in Horopito Village in July 2021, and a light vehicle collision in Hunterville in November.

Nationwide, eight people died in accidents with trains in the past year, KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy said.

"The increase in collisions in the last year shows that people need to change how they act around the rail network," Reidy said.

That was why this year's Rail Safety Week campaign was focused on a new approach to encourage people to think about their safety around train tracks, he said.

Pedestrians and motorists are being urged to "blow to the left and right" as they approach a rail crossing.

"When you blow left and right, you also conveniently look both ways, allowing you to spot oncoming trains," TrackSafe NZ Foundation manager Megan Drayton said.

"It instils safe behaviour. It might sound unconventional, but we're hoping that is precisely what will break through."

Nationwide, five of the collisions over the past year were with pedestrians, 19 were with light road vehicles (vehicles under 3.5 tonnes such as cars, vans and utes) and four were with heavy road vehicles (vehicles over 3.5 tonnes such as trucks).

Train accidents were unforgiving, Reidy said.

"The average freight train weighs well over 1000 tonnes and cannot swerve to avoid a person or vehicle or stop easily," he said.

"We continue to work with councils and other organisations to upgrade level crossings, and we're trialling new technologies such as AI cameras that can identify trespassers on railway lines and alert approaching train drivers in good time, but Kiwis have an important role to play as well."

Drayton said people needed to take more care around railway lines and this year's campaign was a new way to get the message across.

"The jump in level-crossing collisions is concerning, given many of those crossings already have flashing lights and bells or barrier arms," Drayton said.

"It shows us some motorists and pedestrians are either still being complacent or taking unnecessary risks."

"But in today's high-pressure environment, we know people can switch off at more grim warnings."

The TrackSafe website says collisions between trains and people almost always occur because the pedestrian has made a mistake in judgment or perception.

Rail Safety Week is co-ordinated by KiwiRail and TrackSafe in partnership with Waka Kotahi, police, Auckland Transport, Auckland One Rail, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Transdev Wellington and councils throughout New Zealand.