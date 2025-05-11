A recent council statement said the budget for servicing the facility had blown out by $60,000.

A report from council managers recommended dumping a decision by the community board last October to disestablish the facility while the council searched for a way to meet Raetihi’s needs but reduce costs.

Council environment manager Anne-Marie Westcott told the board the bins were too small for the amount of recycling being deposited at the facility.

“There is not enough capacity in the current bins,” Westcott said.

“We’re trying to find a solution for the community.”

The council would work with its contractor to collect and analyse information about how the recycling facility was used, including the type and amount of recycling material being left, contamination rates and servicing requirements.

The data would be used to inform the development “under urgency” of future options for a sustainable, long-term solution.

Chairing the meeting, community board deputy chairman Stu Robinson said the council had to work harder but he also appealed to residents.

“The biggest issue is that the bins were being constantly contaminated and the cost is outrageous,” Robinson said.

“We’re grown adults. There is a serious issue.

“This council obviously has some financial constraints, so I appeal to everyone in the community to help each other out and make this a lot better. It does come down to looking out for each other, looking after your community.”

Robinson said he hoped the council would involve community members in finding a viable solution.

Raetihi recycling advocate Edna Hansen told the board she had approached the council numerous times with suggestions for improving the town’s recycling system but had been “gaslit” and “stalled”.

However, she said some people who used the facility needed “a good talking to”.

“Start issuing fines,” she said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.