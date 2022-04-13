Machine operator Aaron Doyle says; "It's refreshing to know that we are doing the right thing and we are doing something important." Photo/Supplied

Contractors, machine operators, truck drivers and bosses – more than 100 workers on the Whanganui port redevelopment Te Pūwaha have completed inductions to learn about the iwi values guiding the $50m-plus upgrade.

Inductions lasting several hours are required for anyone working on the port redevelopment – and workers are rating the experience as a powerful eye-opener.

Te Pūwaha operates under the legal status of the Whanganui River as Te Awa Tupua.

Dave Mills, owner-operator of rock suppliers Mills & Albert, said many of his team were unsure going into the induction, but the experience changed their thinking.

"By the end of the session we could see how we could make a difference, whether it's big or small, and contribute to the health of the awa and our community," Mills said.

"The whole process was outstanding - many of our staff stating that it was the most amazing induction they have ever done."

The sessions are run by Te Mata Pūau, a group representing local hapū and leading community engagement for Te Pūwaha.

They are part of a new community approach under the values system of the river tribes, Tupua Te Kawa, which acknowledges the connection between the community and the Whanganui River.

"To begin with, some of the group were apprehensive," Mills said.

"However, by the end of the day everyone felt comfortable and confident enough to express their views.

"The values of the awa, Tupua te Kawa, were presented by the most powerful video, with opportunities for discussion interspersed.

"The engagement process is true and relevant and, much like the catchment feeding into the awa, we as contractors are part of a stream of work feeding into Te Pūwaha," Mills said.

The port project is a partnership between Whanganui River hapū and iwi and four other groups invested in the development – Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders and the Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.

Mills said having Te Mata Pūau at the centre of the port project provides guidance for all involved and "is just gold".

"We would highly recommend this induction for any individuals or organisations," Mills said.

Cashmore Contracting co-foreman and machine operator Aaron Doyle, who is working on the reconstruction of the North Mole, also rated the experience highly.

"The Te Pūwaha induction process taught us the history of the awa and its people. It was quite an eye-opener and I can now appreciate the river's value, and the need for the awa to be cared for and treated with respect," Doyle said.

"It's refreshing to know that we are doing the right thing and we are doing something important."

Te Mata Pūau's Kahurangi Simon said the workshop-style inductions have included environmental and construction specialists, engineers, council staff, contractors and sub-contractors, and more would be held as new workers join the port redevelopment workforce.

"The inductions are to step people into our lens, a Tupua Te Kawa lens," Simon said.

"They are really a way to step people through the door and allow them to put on our shoes for a moment to see how we see the river. We're trying to make sure people understand it – and only we, the people of the awa, can walk them through that."

Simon said the workshop-style inductions take three or four hours and are friendly and informal, with inductees splitting into smaller groups for discussions.

The sessions have been well received but it hasn't been all smooth sailing, he said.

"Initially, it was seen as something very alien but as we've walked people through the process they've had a better understanding of where we're coming from, and I think the values themselves are really clear."

Simon said about half the inductees have been non-Māori and the inductions were also helping Māori.

"It's something that we probably need to walk ourselves through in many respects. The four sets of values, or four sets of kawa, that are part of Tupua Te Kawa are things that we've lived all our lives as people of the river. Now it's trying to operationalise what we've been saying.

"When we talk about the river being sustainable and being the life source, that's the first kawa.

"The second kawa talks about the indivisibility of our river – that one action at a particular part of the river has an effect on another part of it, and we need to be mindful of those things.

"The third kawa talks about our connection and responsibility to the river. When we say 'I am the river and the river is me', what does that actually mean for us?

"And the fourth kawa talks about collaboration: the joining of the small streams making the big river – it is about how we all work together."

Simon said the impact of the inductions was already being seen.

"It's taken a long time to get it to this space but certainly the councils are definitely getting it.

"There are moments when they click back into their old routine. This is why it's important that Te Mata Pūau is here, just to ensure that we are helping councils and all partners walk through this process so that they're not slipping, so that we've got each other and so that we do this together."

• Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air