Lorraine Dixon, author of 'Ajax the Naughty Puppy' with adult Ajax last year.

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

The stories of Ajax the Kea Dog and his work helping preserve birdlife have become part of New Zealand legend.

Ajax and his mate Corey Mosen have featured in two well-received books and gained fame well beyond conservation circles.

"Ajax the Kea Dog" and "Ajax's Sidekick" tell stories of Corey and his work in New Zealand and beyond, often with Ajax, a border collie Catahoula cross, a dog he trained to sniff out kea nests.

Corey Mosen with the pup who would become Ajax the Kea Dog.

But there was a time when Ajax was just a boisterous puppy, left in the care of Corey's mum and stepdad, Lorraine Dixon and Ray Foster, while the young conservationist took himself off on conservation volunteer work overseas.

The time the young pup spent with Lorraine and Ray has been turned into a book, written by Lorraine and illustrated by Tess Marryatt, and titled "Ajax, the Naughty Puppy".

"Ten years ago, when Ajax came to live with us for 90 days, he caused absolute havoc. I took photos of all the mischief he got up to," says Lorraine.

A friend of hers suggested she take Ajax to see Sarah Hesketh, a dog whisperer who runs Pet Dog School in Whanganui.

"She said a dog of that age and intelligence needs boundaries, like a teenager," says Lorraine.

But the bad behaviour and the photos she took inspired Lorraine to turn Ajax's puppy adventures into a book, which is what she did, using a service based in the United States.

Lorraine says the book was for her grandchildren.

"Years later, Ray said I should do more with it."

Lorraine was teaching Tess Marryatt's son at kindergarten and she saw Tess doing drawings on the whiteboard outside the kindy. "It was information for parents and she was doing these quirky drawings."

Lorraine asked Tess if she would like to illustrate her book.

The process took a few years as both Tess and Lorraine were busy and the book underwent changes.

Lorraine Dixon (right) with illustrator Tess Marryatt.

"In amongst it all, Ajax became famous.

"Last year, I finally decided I'm going to do something with this book." She took it to Nelson Copy Press, made some changes they suggested, and the book is now printed and on the shelf at Paige's Book Gallery in Guyton St. Lorraine dedicated the book to Corey.

Ajax as illustrated by Tess Marryatt.

Sadly, Ajax died, aged 10, on March 18 of this year, just as the book was nearing its completion.

One day Ajax met another dog named Bently.

Down to the farm they went to see the sheep.

Victor the farmer was angry, very angry!