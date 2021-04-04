Public consultation for Whanganui District Council's heritage strategy to begin in April

The strategy defines the council's heritage goals and sets out a framework for facilitating, encouraging and managing successful historic heritage outcomes. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council will soon release its draft heritage strategy for the district for public input.

The council's heritage advisor Scott Flutey said the strong response to his heritage survey late last year guided the development of the draft 10-year strategy.

"We were thrilled with how the community engaged with the heritage survey and we're looking forward to hearing people's input again as we work towards finalising the strategy.

"We know our community values Whanganui's heritage and we want everyone to have a chance to contribute to the shaping of this document once it goes out for consultation."

The strategy defines the council's heritage goals and sets out a framework for facilitating, encouraging and managing successful historic heritage outcomes.

The consultation is expected to start mid this month and will run for two months. People can make digital and hard copy submissions and there will be opportunities to have kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) input at workshops.

Flutey said it was vital to preserve heritage because it was a community asset that enhanced people's wellbeing.

"When we view and appropriately use our built heritage it generates a sense of appreciation and reminds us of the rich stories our district has to tell, strengthening our sense of identity and connection to place."

Whanganui District Council heritage advisor Scott Flutey was thrilled with the community engagement in the heritage survey. Photo / Paul Brooks

A heritage strategy meant the council could be guided by community views in its decision-making.

"The scope of the document is built heritage and landscapes, archaeological sites and cemeteries. There is room for it to support some aspects of intangible heritage around key Whanganui stories."

It will include an action plan to support owners of potentially earthquake-prone heritage buildings with upgrades that are legally required in coming years.

Once community feedback has been incorporated into the strategy, it is expected to go to the council for adoption in September.