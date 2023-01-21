More houses will be needed to fix the housing crisis in Whanganui, despite proposals for new developments of state houses. Photo / RNZ / Nate McKinnon

More houses will be needed to fix the housing crisis in Whanganui, despite proposals for new developments of state houses. Photo / RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Proposed Kāinga Ora houses are “nowhere enough” to fix Whanganui’s housing problems, according to one community leader.

Kāinga Ora says its plans are still only proposed - and the organisation has re-iterated its plans could still change.

The Chronicle reported this week on new blueprints Kāinga Ora made available on its website last month showing what large developments in Whanganui East, Gonville, and Tawhero could look like.

Jigsaw executive officer Tim Metcalfe said the Kāinga Ora proposals were “a first step in the sort of direction our country needs to go”, Metcalfe said.

“I think it’s nowhere near going to meet the housing need in Whanganui.

“It’s a significant step, alongside iwi and other developments - good quality, affordable housing.”

Whanganui District councillor Kate Joblin, who has been involved in working to fix the housing crisis in the city, said she “absolutely” agreed with Metcalfe.

Metcalfe said the new Kāinga Ora houses were an opportunity “for all of us in Whanganui to consider the common good”.

“Because all of us, everybody in Whanganui, suffer because of inadequate housing.”

The number of families applying for state housing dropped from 384 as of the June quarter last year to 351 by September - a decline almost mirrored in 2021 before the number increased in the following December and March quarters.

It is one of eight areas the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development describes as having “severe housing deprivation”.

Kāinga Ora’s regional director for Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū, Graeme Broderick, said they were acutely aware of the desperate need for more housing in Whanganui.

“Only a joined-up community approach will be able to provide suitable housing for all the whānau living in cars, emergency accommodation or overcrowded homes.

“Kāinga Ora is working at scale and pace to address this need.”

He said that across the central region, proposals were in place to build 240 to 310 new state homes.

Those proposals also include developments at 17 and 28 Morris Street in Marton and at 71 Taumaihi Street in Bulls.

He said feedback on their proposals showed there was support in Whanganui for increasing the number of state housing there was in the city.

But among some of the feedback, there was some apprehension around housing density.

“While we are committed to addressing the urgent need to deliver more public housing, we are also committed to supporting our communities.

“We are working with Tupoho Investments, Whanganui District Council and other public sector leaders across Whanganui and are still wanting feedback on our updated plans.”

Joblin also noted that higher-density housing than what Whanganui was used to would be a challenge.

“I know [Kāinga Ora] are aware of the importance of this and interested in working with the community on this.

“Higher-density housing will be a fact of life in our future, and we need to find ways to ensure these are great neighbourhoods.”

Broderick said there were no dates for when the proposals might start being built because they were still at an early stage.

“The conversation about these developments has just started.

“There will be other opportunities for the Whanganui community to be updated about our plans and give feedback in the next few months.”



