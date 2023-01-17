A new subdivision of Kāinga Ora homes has been proposed for Smithfield Rd through to Churchill Cres on the other side. Photo / Bevan Conley

New plans from Kāinga Ora show the extent of the housing developments the Government wants to build in suburbs around Whanganui, including two large complexes with more than 30 properties.

Kāinga Ora also wants common spaces, both indoor and outdoor, for some of the developments it is proposing.

In December Kāinga Ora put documents on its websites with blueprints of what the developments could look like.

The Government’s housing corporation went to the public in October for feedback on the idea of building more than 150 state houses in Whanganui East, Gonville and Tahwero.

The blueprints show what all of these housing developments could look like with the sites between Jones St and Broughton St in Whanganui East and Churchill Cres and Smithfield Rd being the largest.

Blueprint for the Kāinga Ora proposal between Jones and Broughton Sts in Whanganui East. Image / Supplied

Whanganui District councillor Kate Joblin, who was behind the council’s housing strategy in 2019, had seen the latest plans and said it was “fantastic” Kāinga Ora had Whanganui firmly on its radar as a place to increase affordable housing.

“Central government’s lack of investment in affordable housing over the last 40 years has been a major contributor to the housing crisis we are in.”

She said she liked the use of subdivisions to take up whole sites like on Jones St - referred to as “infill” housing.

“There are some really neat concepts and mixture of housing types for different sized families.”

Jigsaw executive officer Tim Metcalfe commended Kāinga Ora for an extensive consultation process that included his agency.

“I believe strongly that having a strong and robust public housing system is essential towards every New Zealander having access to clean, warm, dry adequate housing.

“I’m really encouraged but the work Kāinga Ora has done.”

Whanganui Housing 11, 13, 15, 19 & 21 Churchill Crescent • 58, 60, 62, 64 & 66 Smithfield Rd

Metcalfe said families came in all shapes and sizes now and were less of the standard nuclear family of yesteryear.

“I think they’ve really worked hard to try to create homes that will work for a wide range of people ... I think they’ve done that.”

Metcalfe said it was essential these housing developments had good access to health, education and social support services, as well as good opportunities for residents to experience connection with others.

“The work of building neighbourhoods is just as important as the building of houses.”

Kāinga Ora says all of the houses it plans to build will be: “modern, warm and dry homes which a low maintenance, insulated and double glazed, with carpet and curtains”.

Tim Metcalf commended Kāinga Ora for its consultation process. Photo / Supplied

The Jones St development - a hectare of bare land sold to the Government by Whanganui Girls’ College - is proposed to have 18 two-bedroom houses, 11 three-bedroom houses and four-four bedroom houses.

The blueprint shows they will be accessed by a right-of-way connecting Jones St and Broughton St.

“We are proposing indoor and outdoor community spaces where people can connect,” the proposal document from Kāinga Ora says.

On the corner of Churchill St (from houses 11 to 21) through to Smithfield St (houses 58 to 66) Kāinga Ora wants to build 30 double storey houses made up of 14 two-bedrooms, six three-bedrooms, eight four-bedrooms and two five-bedroom homes. This site includes 47 carparks.

Elsewhere there are proposals for 47 new houses in Maire and Puriri Sts in Gonville.

There Kāinga Ora wants to build eight four-bedroom houses among others as well as common outdoor greenspaces.

Kāinga Ora was approached for further comment on this story.

Kāinga Ora is still asking for feedback which can be done by calling 0800 801 601 or emailing communities@kaingaora.govt.nz.

Housing developments

Whanganui East

10-20 Jones St - 18 two-bedroom homes, 11 three-bedroom homes, four four-bedroom homes

12 and 14 Matarawa St, 18 Wakefield St - three one-bedroom homes, six two-bedroom homes

22-30 Marshall Ave - seven one-bedroom homes, seven two bedroom homes

Gonville and Tawhero

11, 13, 15, 19 and 21 Churchill Cres, 58-66 Smithfield St - 14 two-bedroom homes, six three-bedroom homes, eight four-bedroom homes and two five-bedroom homes

3 and 5 Akatea St, 83 and 85 Harper St, 1 Tui Pl - 13 one-bedroom homes, six two-bedroom homes

1-13 Maire St - four one-bedroom homes, nine two-bedroom homes, five three-bedroom homes, four four-bedroom homes

12-20 Maire St, 95 and 97 Puriri St - four one-bedroom homes, nine two-bedroom homes, five three-bedroom homes, four four-bedroom homes

103 and 105 Puriri St - 10 one-bedroom homes



