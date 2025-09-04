Advertisement
Project Tongariro leading effort to transform Raetihi car cemetery

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Students from Raetihi School made a presentation to councillors about the site last year. Photo / Liz Brooker

A former Ruapehu dumping ground could be transformed into a wetland and community space following a plea from Raetihi School pupils.

Environmental organisation Project Tongariro is leading the effort to restore the site.

The organisation’s Waimarino environmental educator, Liz Brooker, told the Chronicle the school

