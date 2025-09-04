After 30 years, the site, at the end of the Raetihi Cemetery, has now been cleared of most rubbish, with Hillview Stock Trucks, Kui Griffin & Co and Haitana Earthworks putting in a total of 100 volunteer driver hours.

“It was lead by [district councillor] Rabbit Nottage. We ended up with four diggers,” Brooker said.

“In support was Horopito Motors, which dealt with the [vehicle] bodies once they were extracted.

“Now, we’ve got the opportunity to do something incredibly positive with this space.”

The council owns the land, and Brooker asked the Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board to support the project in principle during a council meeting last month.

At the meeting, she said there was still contamination at the site, but the clear-up revealed a wetland and “an amazing amphitheatre space”.

Brooker said public consultation last December, involving over 130 local families, had revealed some amazing ideas on what to do with the area.

“We could actually have concerts and events in this space.

“That was a pretty left-field [suggestion], but when you stand there, you just say ‘Yes’.

“If we don’t do anything, it’s just going to go back to the rubbish space it was.”

Ruapehu District councillor Rabbit Nottage (right) with Horopito Motors' Colin Fredericksen during the clear-out of the site. Photo / Supplied

Her report to the council said a five-year plan was proposed.

It involved pest clearance and mulching, native planting and wetland restoration, paths, boardwalks and picnic areas, signage and educational features, and ongoing care through community and school involvement.

“By supporting this kaupapa, we can help transform a place of pollution into a space of mauri and belonging – a taonga for our tamariki, community and for the generations still to come," it said.

She told the Chronicle the project had the full support of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua, with iwi land bordering the site.

“As of this week, a beautiful man called Jono Maxwell has put his hand up to help us with planning and reports.

“He’s a former DoC [Department of Conservation] area manager.”

The pupils should be commended for getting the project started, Brooker said.

“Without the kids being brave enough to make that deputation to council, [the cars] would still be there.

“That’s the bottom line.”

Speaking to the Chronicle, Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said there had been “generations of people” dumping rubbish and cars off the side of the road.

“Some of those vehicles are very old.

“I’m 100% behind the concept of beautifying the area, and it’s an initiative the community has taken up with pride.”

As part of Conservation Week, Project Tongariro is organising a clean-up day at the site, on SH4 opposite Alexandra Rd, on Sunday, September 7.

The event runs from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

