A previous Pride walk in Whanganui was well attended by members and allies of the LGBTTQI+ community. Photo / supplied

Pride Whanganui is taking part in New Zealand's first-ever national fundraiser for Rainbow organisations.

GiveOUT day, which will take place on Thursday, October 20, is a national day of giving to LGBTTQI+ projects, community groups and not-for-profit organisations.

Since GiveOUT day began in the United States of America back in 2013, since raising multi-millions of dollars for the LGBTTQIA+ community there, it has become a global phenomenon, with the UK and Australia signing up as well. Last year, GiveOUT Day Australia raised over $320,000 for LGBTTQIA+ charities, services and events.

Now the peer-to-peer online giving platform is launching in Aotearoa New Zealand and Pride Whanganui is one of 12 organisations across the country taking part.

GiveOUT day is a way to help, quite literally, grow the pot of gold Rainbow organisations need to provide support, resources, information and advocacy for their LGBTTQIA+ communities.

A spokesperson for Pride Whanganui says the fundraiser will help Pride Whanganui provide support, advocacy and more for Whanganui's LGBTTQI+ communities, "including their friends, whanau, schools, employers and other associated communities. We want all LGBTQI+/Pride/Rainbow people in Whanganui to have a sense of belonging and safety in their community".

A big part of the mahi Pride Whanganui does is around suicide prevention, says a spokesperson.

"Aotearoa has the highest rate of youth suicide in the developed world, with rates for LGBTTQI+ people even higher. LGBTTQI+ people have a higher lifetime risk than their peers for mental health problems including depression, anxiety, suicide and self-harm, substance misuse and eating disorders."

Money raised through GiveOUT day will help the team at Pride Whanganui to continue to grow their services in those areas, says the spokesperson.

Donations to the 12 organisations involved in this year's GiveOUT day in Aotearoa will be doubled by GiveOUT partners including Kiwibank, Southern Cross Health Insurance and PWC. Donations can be made online during the fundraising period via the GiveOUT Day website or in person on Thursday, October 20, via the various GiveOUT day donation buckets that will be at local Whanganui businesses. Pride Whanganui will also have a pop-up stall at Majestic Square on Thursday, October 20 between 10am and 2pm.

The Details:

What: GiveOUT Day

When: Thursday, October 20

Where: Online. Pop-up stall at Majestic Square, Whanganui 10am-2pm.

More: Donate online via www.giveout.org.nz between 7pm, Wednesday, October 19 and midnight, Monday, October 24.