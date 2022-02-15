More than 260 customers across the Whanganui and South Taranaki areas are still without power still after Cyclone Dovi's impact over the weekend.

After the wild weather on Sunday, up to 5000 customers across Whanganui, South Taranaki and Rangitīkei lost power after winds brought down power poles and lines.

In Whanganui, 133 customers are still without power on Wednesday morning, as well as 20 in Parakino.

In South Taranaki, there are 41 customers in Hāwera, 58 in Waitōtara and 11 in Pātea with no power.

More to come.