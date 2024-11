Emergency services and the Coastguard are searching the Whanganui River after reports of a man missing in the water near the City Bridge. Photo / Mike Tweed

Emergency responders are searching for a man missing in the river near the Whanganui City Bridge.

A police spokesman said a person was reported to be in the water near the City Bridge early on Thursday afternoon.

“Inquiries are currently being carried out to locate the person.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two fire crews from Whanganui Fire Station were assisting police and ambulance staff.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident near Victoria Ave/Taupō Quay at 12.25pm.