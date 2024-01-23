The police investigation is ongoing.

The victim in the Rangitīkei homicide investigation can now be named.

He was 46-year-old Albert James Coe.

Police were called to an address on Makohine Lane in Ōhingaiti in the Rangitīkei district at 3.25am on Sunday where it was reported a man had been shot.

He later died in Whanganui Hospital.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the death but inquiries into what happened were ongoing.

Police extended their condolences to Coe’s family who are being supported.



