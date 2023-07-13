Police Minister Ginny Andersen (centre) with Hāpai Mauri Tangata project manager James Middleton (left) and Inspector Neil Forlong in Whanganui.

Government minister Ginny Andersen says Whanganui MP, Labour’s Steph Lewis, will be fighting for every vote in October’s election, as will her party.

Andersen was in Whanganui this week to visit various sites around town, including The Backhouse and the Bell St police headquarters.

She said the city’s new justice hub, currently under construction in the block between Bell, Dublin, Wicksteed and Liverpool streets, was a model first tried in Christchurch.

“You’ve got court, police, Corrections and all those support services, all in the same hub,” Andersen said.

“That works really well. It’s been particularly useful to have collaboration between services happening in the same building.”

Andersen was set to visit Whanganui’s current police building after speaking with the Chronicle.

“I came from Porirua [on Wednesday] and was told by police that I’d go from the top of the line, because that is brand new, to what I’m seeing in Whanganui,” she said.

“I’ve been well informed that it’s in need of some love.”

Andersen, the MP for Hutt South, said the current level of retail crime, particularly violent crime, across the country was “unacceptable”.

In recent months, Kathmandu, Stirling Sports, Bates Watchmakers and J. Williams Jewellers - all on Victoria Avenue - have been targeted by thieves.

“That’s not the New Zealand I knew and it’s not the New Zealand I grew up in,” Andersen said.

“I will continue to work and make sure police are resourced so we get on top of this problem.”

While it wasn’t a perfect solution, security measures such as fog cannons and bollards kept people safe in their workplace, she said.

It was “a pretty straightforward process” to get a fog cannon installed.

“They just fill out a form online and, if they’re a small business, they just get a voucher and can engage anyone to come and do it,” Andersen said.

If a business has five or fewer employees, it is eligible for a $4000 cannon subsidy.

Andersen is also the Minister for Seniors and the Minister for Digital Economy and Communications.

For older people, loneliness was becoming more of a factor as the country became digitised, she said.

“Online banking and all those sorts of things actually stop seniors from being able to go and talk to another human.

“We have active programmes in place to make sure there’s the ability for people to come and talk and meet and have friendships.”

Andersen said superannuation had been increased by the same amount as inflation - 7.8 per cent - and the accommodation supplement was available through the Ministry of Social Development.

“There should always be money for food and the things people need.”

The Government knew it was “neck and neck” between National and Labour heading into October’s election, she said.

“We’ll be fighting for every single vote and I know Steph will be no different,” Andersen said.

“She’ll be out doing that every single day.”

Lewis was unable to join Andersen due to illness.

Andersen was also set to visit innovation hub The Backhouse, which will soon host a pilot course for the Dev Academy.

It offers a 17-week crash course in web development.

“Employers are wanting earn-and-learn. They want to be able to take someone and shape them to their own business,” she said.

“More of those qualifications that are smaller but adaptable is what we’re needing to have.”

