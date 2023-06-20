An attempted robbery happened at J. Williams Jewellers in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are making inquiries into an attempted burglary of a central Whanganui jewellery store.

Police were called to J. Williams Jewellers on Victoria Ave at around 3.50am on Wednesday.

The front windows were broken into but police said it didn’t appear anything was stolen.

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

J. Williams Jewellers did not want to comment on the incident.

In recent months Victoria Ave has seen a spate of early morning burglaries.

On April 12, police said offenders used a car to gain access to Kathmandu at 3.30am before leaving in another vehicle.

Four days earlier, on April 8 a break-in occurred at Stirling Sports at 6am when offenders parked a car outside and broke in through the front door before emptying out clothes and items from the front of the shop.

One month earlier on March 3, Bates Watchmakers was ramraided at 4.55am, causing over $10,000 worth of damage from broken glass windows and counters.

Mainstreet Whanganui general manager Des Warahi previously said conversations had been started with the Whanganui District Council and police for funding bollards to protect businesses.



