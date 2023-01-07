Inquires are underway into the single-vehicle crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called to Putiki this morning after a report of a crash involving a single vehicle.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened about 6.30am on the Whanganui Metropolitan Motorway (SH3).

“Police attended and the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene.

“The road was partially blocked for a time while Fenz [Fire and Emergency New Zealand] and police responded.

“No injuries were reported and inquires are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.”

A Fenz spokesperson said the car was on fire when they arrived.



