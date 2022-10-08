A man is in custody and a person was taken to hospital after police, including the armed offenders squad, were called to a property in Somme Pde in central Whanganui.

A police spokeswoman said an incident was reported around 12.25pm on Sunday. Cordons were in place on Somme Pde around Halswell and Argyle streets and the public was advised to avoid the area. The armed offenders squad, armed police and an ambulance were at the scene.

One person was transported to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

At 3pm police said the incident, which related to a family harm matter, had been resolved.

"One man has been taken into custody and cordons will remain in place while police make inquiries into the circumstances of the incident."

A resident on Somme Parade told NZME they heard three or four bangs around 1pm.

Minutes later armed police swarmed a nearby property. The woman said at least seven armed offenders officers were on the scene. She saw at least three police cars that had blocked the road.

"I was watching TV and I heard noises. I heard bang, bang, bang, but really loud. About three or four times. I heard squealing and shouting and thought it was a domestic but didn't pay much attention.

"Not long later I saw a police officer with a gun looking over my fence. I was concerned as I am home alone. Then more police with helmets and rifles started pointing their guns at the house next door. Two of them were standing in the middle of the road pointing at the house.

"I checked all the doors were locked and all the windows were closed."

She said police were outside a property and were just waiting.

"It's like a waiting game."