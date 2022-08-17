Police want anyone who can assist in identifying those involved to contact them. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are appealing for information following the assault of a student in Feilding on Friday evening.

The assault took place on North St on Friday, August 12, around 6.30 pm.

The student and his vehicle were badly damaged by a group of four people who ran off and left in a vehicle waiting on Duke St, police said.

The vehicle the offenders left in was described as a dark-coloured Falcon or Commodore, which had a loud exhaust and had been lowered.

Police urge anyone who saw the incident take place or has information that could assist in identifying those involved to contact 105 and quote the file number 220813/5012.