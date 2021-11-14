Police appeal for witnesses after Whanganui crash leaves two seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious crash in Whanganui on Sunday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Whanganui over the weekend, seriously injuring two male occupants.

Emergency services were called to Papaiti Rd near the Upokongaro Bridge around 11.10am on Sunday.

First responders arrived to find one person trapped in the vehicle, a white 1999 Mazda Capella, while another was ejected upon impact.

Both were taken to Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.

Papaiti Rd remained closed to motorists until around 5pm on Sunday, while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

Papaiti Rd was closed to motorists for around six hours on Sunday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Police said on Monday inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing and they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicle involved prior to the crash.

It is believed to have travelled northbound on Glasgow St and Somme Pde prior to the crash.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call police on 105 and quote event number P048618620.