Number 17 Levi Bunn, driver and Caleb, passenger on their shopping trolley leading Amy Manu, number 34, in her orange VW Beetle which recorded the fastest speed in the Sprinters Class at 43kph.

Whanganui’s 12th annual Plumber Dan Soapbox Derby was cleaned up by a father and son duo from Tauranga who had driven down from Auckland, where they were attending a wedding and decided at the last minute to come down.

Mini Stocks won Best Crashes on Wall of Death.

“They were stoked,” said one of the organisers, Wendy Johns. “They will be back next year and remarked how well-organised the event was.

Number 3, 11-year-old Lilliam Radich driving "How to train your Dragon" won best costume in the sprinters Class.

The safety barriers lining the track were impressive. “They are an absolute must to protect the car drivers and spectators. It takes many arms and legs to take them out the night before the race and in the morning, and dismantle them at the end of the day.”

The start of JJ Roofing Running of the Balls, with 1500 numbered balls released.

The race started at the top of Queen’s Park in Whanganui on Pukenamu Drive, then down around a hairpin corner to Drews Avenue, finishing just before Rutland St.

The winning ball is about to enter the JJ Roofing House for a $1000 prize.

During the lunchtime break, 1500 numbered balls were released down Drews Avenue for the JJ Roofing Running of the Balls sponsored by Juan and Janelle Coffey, with Coastguard Whanganui being the recipient of $15,000.

Juan Coffey (pictured) of JJ Roofing, sponsor of the Running of the Balls with his wife Janelle.

“There were around 50 carts entered this year, a lower number than in previous years, due to the weather. Last year’s winner from Lower Hutt came to return the trophy and entered his 3-year-old daughter, who won the nippers’ group, at a speed in the early 30km per hour - she is amazing,” said Johns.

Number 13, Leighton Johnston, won Best Wall of Death Roll in the Open Class.

Panda, Garmac Engineering apprentice Bailey White, won Best Costume in the Open Class.

Drift trikes, with Molly Forlong leading the boys.

Silver Sausage, number 41, driven by Elliot Fitness (10 years old) and number 43, Max Vosper (11 years old) from Tauranga, winning the Junior King of the Hill. His father Kirk won the King of the Hill trophy.

“Next year it will be all on with last year’s winner returning to do battle with this year’s winner, Kirk Vosper, who won the King of the Hill Trophy with his son winning Junior King of the Hill.

Number 43, Kirk Vosper, shared his cart with his son Max to take out both King of the Hill trophy and Junior King of the Hill.

“There’s a lot of really good carts somewhere in somebody’s garage. If they’re not going to use them, we can find plenty of drivers.”

