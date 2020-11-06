Plumber Dan Duck Race is on this Saturday

The duck's on the awa. The race is on. Photo / Paul Brooks

The iconic duck is back on the awa which can only mean one thing!

The Plumber Dan Duck Race is back, and better than before! Now in its fifth year, 2000 ducks will race down the Whanganui River again, on Saturday, November 14, in support of Jigsaw Whanganui.

Each ticket sold will have three chances to win a cash prize, thanks to some very generous local businesses wanting to be involved. Alongside Plumber Dan, Dominator Garage Door Solution and Spooner, Hood and Redpath have come on board as 2020 prize sponsors.

The first duck across the line will take home $1000, second placed duck takes home $500, and third place takes home $250.

The ducks will enter the river off Dublin Street Bridge as close to 11am as possible (tide dependent) and will race their way down towards the Waimarie, where there will be fun activities for kids while they wait for the ducks to arrive.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from Plumber Dan, 176 Victoria Ave; Jigsaw Whanganui, 236 Victoria Ave; Whanganui River Traders Market on Saturday mornings; or online at http://jigsawwhanganui.org.nz/.

All proceeds will go towards Jigsaw Whanganui, supporting families in our community to be the best they can be.