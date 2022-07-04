John Milnes, Margi Keys and Peter Watson of Plastic Free Whanganui with Peter's portable pop-up plastic repair café which can be set up anywhere.

Plastic Free July has begun and the local steering group that began in 2014 is still intent on reducing plastic pollution.

Although single-use shopping bags were banned in New Zealand supermarkets on July 1, 2019, single-use plastic is still ubiquitous in New Zealand.

Supermarket produce departments provide 'barrier bags' which are plastic. Most takeaway cup-lids and bin liners are still plastic.

Little compostable plastic is compostable in domestic composting systems. The process needs more heat.

Plastic Free Whanganui (PFW) is a group of advocates partnering with Sustainable Whanganui Trust and Whanganui District Council to promote the reduction of plastic. There are more sustainable alternatives.

"Many locals will remember the different themes featured over the years — stringing 2000 plastic shopping bags alongside the awa, making cloth shopping bags and fresh produce net bags, making beeswax wraps, and always offering useful tips to transition from single-use plastics to reusables," says spokesperson Robin Williamson.

The group used to be called Plastic Bag Free.

New Zealand's Waste Minimisation (Plastic Shopping Bags) Regulations 2018 took effect three years ago, hence the dropping of the word 'bag'.

This month PFW is hosting events around Whanganui.

Plastic repair sessions will be held in various locations on three consecutive Saturdays, starting on July 16 in the Community Arts Centre courtyard or Awa Room on Taupo Quay.

Whanganui Women's Network's Winter Wonderfest programme has a session at Ladies Rest on July 30. For a gold coin donation, you can have your special plastic items repaired.

Sustainable Whanganui is hosting a morning tea and information session in the Harakeke Room at Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre in mid-July.

"This is an opportunity to talk about changes we can make in our day-to-day lives," says organiser Margi Keys. "Making one small behavioural change each year makes a big difference when lots of people do it."

Examples are using a keep cup instead of buying coffee in a 'disposable' cup, refusing plastic straws at bars and never buying bottled water.

"The changes become good habits."

Plastic Free July is now one of the most influential environmental campaigns in the world.

For dates and times of all events organised by PFW this month, contact Margi Keys 0274 481 581.