Pirates secure narrow win over Marist in Premier 1 netball clash

McDougall noted prior to the match how nervous her team was going into this match, but she was quietly confident, believing in the hard work her players are putting in at trainings where their focus this week has been learning to play smarter.
“We did drop away a little in the second half,” she said.
“I think the effects of being unwell started to show but I’m really proud that they were able to stay composed and soak up the pressure.”
In other Premier 1 matches, bottom-of-the-table Whanganui Collegiate Senior A defaulted their match against top-of-the-table Kaiwhaiki A1, whilst middle-of-the-table Kaierau A1 claimed a 10-goal win, 35-25, over Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1.
The top two sides dominated Premier 2 matches with Kaierau Air Whanganui A2, claiming a 46-17 win over their Kaierau Gemini Pepper Construction A3 counterparts, while Kaiwhaiki Gold A2 closed out the evening with a commanding 50-22 win over St John’s Club Tech A1.
The middle-of-the-table clash between Mt View Marist A2 and Waimarino A1 produced a much closer result than expected, with Marist eventually taking the win 35-31.
Premier netball takes a break for the holidays now and returns on Monday, July 24.