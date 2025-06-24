Pirates secure narrow win over Marist in Premier 1 netball clash

Marist goal shoot Shannah Andrews takes a moment to find the fun under defence of Pirates defenders Brittany Morgan (front) and Melissa Tamati (back) with goal attack Georgia Abraham looking on.

Marist goal shoot Shannah Andrews takes a moment to find the fun under defence of Pirates defenders Brittany Morgan (front) and Melissa Tamati (back) with goal attack Georgia Abraham looking on.

The opening game of David Jones Motors Premier 1 netball on Monday night was a thrilling encounter between HP Pirates A1 and Marist Mint A1, with Pirates winning 35–32.

The smothering two-on-one defence of goal keep Brittany Morgan and goal defenders Melissa Timoti and Shandi Muir had the desired effect, with Marist goal shoot Shannah Andrews having to work incredibly hard throughout the match to be available.

Equally impressive at the other end of the court was the Marist defensive unit of goal keep Ita Hepi-McRitchie, goal defence Zeah Brewer, wing defence Maggie O’Connor and centre Rebecca Tamati, who applied great pressure in and out of the goal circle, keeping their team in the hunt and providing them with enough opportunities.

Coach Te Ora Nyman was very complimentary of her side’s defensive efforts, noting how pleased she was with them as a unit in forcing four held balls and a hugely improved effort to not involve the umpire.

Pirates coach Casey McDougall was pleased with her side’s ability to absorb the pressure, particularly under difficult circumstances with attacking mid-courter Tati Tutauha away and a number of other players taking the court unwell.