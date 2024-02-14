Rene Schmidt (left) says the aim is to have junior players ready for a pickleball tournament in Wellington next year.

Rene Schmidt (left) says the aim is to have junior players ready for a pickleball tournament in Wellington next year.

After outgrowing its surroundings, River City Pickleball has found a new home at Jubilee Stadium.

The next mission is to find more younger players, with a juniors’ night set aside on Thursdays.

Club president Rene Schmidt said membership had exploded in the last couple of years, with 72 people now playing regularly in Whanganui.

The club became an incorporated society in mid-2023.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis and badminton, with players using a hollow plastic ball and large paddles reminiscent of those used in table tennis.

It was invented in the United States in the mid-1960s.

“We have players in their mid-20s and mid-30s, but the majority are between 50 and 65,” Schmidt said.

“The hope is that more and more young players start picking it up and we can get pickleball into schools.”

The club began playing at Rutherford Intermediate School before moving to Faith City in Springvale, but limited space meant fewer courts and a “waiting list”.

Junior sessions at Jubilee Stadium - from 4.30pm to 6pm - were free and all equipment, donated by Grumpy Old Men (GOME), was provided, Schmidt said.

The sport made its New Zealand Masters’ Games debut in Whanganui last year.

He said 100 players took part, but a Wellington tournament during Waitangi weekend this year attracted 230.

“The sport is still young in this country and we’re doing baby steps - quick baby steps, though.

“Until now, there have been no junior tournaments but the Wellington club is planning its first for this time next year - The Wellington Cup.

“That means we have a year to get our juniors - if we have some - up to speed and ready to take part in that.”

Clubs in Horowhenua and Kāpiti are also experiencing rapid growth in memberships, with Kāpiti “struggling to keep up with demand”.

Schmidt said games in Whanganui were usually played to 11 points and took between 12 and 15 minutes.

“Last night we had a 2.5-hour session with warm-ups and each person played eight games.

“Kids seem to like playing singles rather than doubles, so we could have 16 singles games going at the same time in the stadium.

“The most important thing is to have them come along and give it a go.”

Pickleball is now played at the Whanganui Badminton Hall in Jubilee Stadium on Tuesday and Thursday nights and at the former Gonville Tennis Club on Alma Rd.

“The council and the school [St Anthony’s] let us paint pickleball lines on there, so we have eight outdoor courts,” Schmidt said.

“They can be used by anyone in the community outside school hours.”

Rivercity Pickleball runs sessions at Jubilee Stadium on Tuesday from 6.30pm-8.30pm (seniors) and Thursday from 4.30pm-6pm (juniors).

The first junior session is on March 14.

There are morning sessions at the Whanganui Badminton Hall on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am to 11am.

For more information, email rivercity.pickleball2022@gmail.com.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multi-media journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.