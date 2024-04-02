Piano performance in Whanganui Museum

Accomplished jazz musician and songwriter Rick Baum. Photo / Karen Hughes

Whanganui Regional Museum is pleased to announce a live music performance this weekend.

Accomplished jazz musician and songwriter Rick Baum will play a selection of his own compositions at 1pm on Saturday, April 6.

Rick Baum currently teaches piano at Cullinane College, as well as private students in his home studio.

Members of the public are invited to hear him play on the Steinway Grand Piano.

Rick’s performance forms part of his preparation for the Manawatū International Jazz & Blues Festival, which takes place in June.

Both the museum and the piano performance are free admission.

■ What: Piano performance on the grand piano, in the museum atrium.

Who: Rick Baum.

When: 1pm, Saturday, April 6.

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, 4 Watt Street, Whanganui.

Details: No booking required; however, the museum has a maximum capacity of 250. Free admission. All welcome.