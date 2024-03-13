Pianist Liam Wooding.

Solo recital

Chamber Music Whanganui is well-known locally for promoting top-quality musical artists in their concert series, which will begin with a solo recital given by internationally acclaimed pianist, Liam Wooding. The concert will take place in the Concert Chamber of the Whanganui War Memorial Hall.

Wooding needs no introduction to Whanganui audiences, having grown up here and contributed to many wonderful musical occasions, both as a soloist, ensemble member or accompanist.

Described by Radio New Zealand as possessing a “chameleon-like ability with keyboard colour”, Wooding is known for his innovative and eclectic performances. His work “introduces audiences to a thought-provoking range of piano music” (Five Lines), often combining standard repertoire with music not often (or not yet) performed.

He was named the University of Waikato’s Creative and Performing Arts Person of the Year in 2020 and 2021, and in 2023, he was a Fulbright scholar based at the University of California San Diego.

Wooding performed with the Auckland Chamber Orchestra, Wellington City Orchestra, the Western Australian Youth Orchestra, the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, and on several occasions with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

He has performed solo recitals in Australia, Canada, the United States, and New Zealand, recently touring a programme for Chamber Music New Zealand titled “Reflections and Connections”.

In addition to his work as a performer, Wooding is a trusted piano accompanist at universities, high schools, and performing arts organisations. He has been an accompanist for the New Zealand Opera School in Whanganui, the Wakatipu Music Festival and several high schools and universities in New Zealand and Australia.

He has taught piano at the University of Waikato and the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and was a board member of the Orchestras Central Trust (2020-2022).

Wooding’s recital programme will include music by Shostakovich (two of his Preludes and Fugues, which were written between 1950-52 in response to the bi-centennial anniversary of Bach’s death), Chopin ( a Nocturne Op 62. no 2 and his Fantasy Op 42), the late Jenny McLeod, one of New Zealand’s most eminent composers, and finishing with Beethoven, his sublime sonata in Ab, Op 110. The concert programme lasts approximately 75 minutes including a short interval.

Tickets are available from the Box Office of the RWOH or at the door (cash only.) Adult $40.00, Senior $35.00, Student $5.00.

Subscriptions for the year’s programme are also available at the Box Office. It might be worth considering purchasing a subscription, which can be used individually or shared with friends.

A full subscription card for $105.00 will give you pre-paid entry for up to four seats at any concert, or one seat at any four concerts in the series. That is $26.25 per concert or seat. In addition, a subscription gives you a discount price of $25 for any further concerts.

A second option is the general subscription of $40 giving the discount price of $25 on the presentation of a membership card.

■ Details

What: Liam Wooding, solo pianist

When: Wednesday, March 27, 7.30pm

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.